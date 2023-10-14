Gaza Hospitals Cry for Help: Palestinian Officials Sound Alarm

Advertisement Gaza hospitals face severe resource shortage, says Palestinian Health Ministry.

Urgent plea for healthcare professionals, beds, medications, and services in Gaza.

Jordanian Field Hospital personnel urged to stay and support healthcare efforts. The Palestinian Ministry of Health declared a severe shortage of resources in hospitals within the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

“The hospitals in the Gaza Strip are in urgent need of every healthcare professional, every bed, every medication, every operating room, and every healthcare service at this critical time,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the ministry issued an appeal to the personnel of the Jordanian Field Hospital currently active in Gaza, urging them to stay and uphold their valuable contributions to the healthcare system.

“We urge our colleagues in the Jordanian Field Hospital not to leave Gaza and not to abandon their significant role,” the statement read.

Advertisement

As reported by state-run Jordanian TV on Saturday, the Jordanian Field Hospital/75 is facing considerable challenges in maintaining its operations and providing healthcare services in the present conditions. Earlier in the day, Palestinian authorities conveyed that Gaza's hospitals were grappling with an influx of injured individuals. The health ministry also released an updated figure for the rising death toll, which has now exceeded 2,000 civilians. One specific hospital in Gaza finds itself overwhelmed to the extent that it has resorted to using ice cream trucks from nearby factories as improvised morgues to manage the overflow in mortuaries.

