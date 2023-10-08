Advertisement
Gaza Mourns: Funeral Processions Pay Tribute to the Departed

Articles
Gaza Mourns: Funeral Processions Pay Tribute to the Departed

  • Funeral procession in Gaza’s Rafah: Men carry 13 bodies, some resembling children.
  • Women and young girls are seen grieving in heart-wrenching images.
  • Palestinian health ministry reports 313 deaths, including children, in Israeli strikes.

The photographs capture a sizable assembly primarily consisting of men who are carrying a minimum of 13 bodies.

These bodies are carefully encased in body bags and white linen, with some of them being notably small, resembling the size of children.

Additionally, other images showcase women and young girls expressing their profound sorrow through cries of grief.

Earlier statements from Palestinian health ministry officials indicated that, in response to Israeli strikes, a tragic toll has been recorded, with at least 313 individuals, including children, losing their lives in Gaza.

Furthermore, the strikes have left an additional 1,990 people injured.

