Gazans struggle to meet water needs amid supply shortages.

This situation has left people waiting in long lines outside bathrooms.

The dire conditions are taking a heavy toll on the civilian population.

Advertisement

The living conditions in the densely populated Gaza Strip have further deteriorated for innocent civilians who are enduring an oppressive Israeli regime, which has imposed a water and electricity blockade.

This situation has left people waiting in long lines outside bathrooms just to meet their daily water needs. Many residents haven’t been able to take a bath and have been wearing the same clothes for days.

This merciless blockade was initiated in response to the actions of the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, which launched a three-pronged offensive, marking an unprecedented attack in the history of the occupied territory.

The situation has escalated to the point where indiscriminate bombings and shelling by Israeli forces have resulted in the deaths of at least 2,670 people and over 9,200 Palestinians being injured, as reported by the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, occupied Israeli forces are preparing for a potential ground assault as part of their vow to annihilate Hamas in retaliation for its surprise attack eight days ago.

The dire conditions are taking a heavy toll on the civilian population. Ahmed Hamid and his family fled Gaza City to seek safety in Rafah after receiving a warning from the Israeli army.

Advertisement

They haven’t been able to shower for days, and even using the bathroom involves waiting in long lines. The UN estimates that about one million people have been displaced due to Israel’s relentless aerial bombardment of Gaza.

Sabah Masbah and her family are staying with friends in Rafah, and the scarcity of water is a pressing issue. They can’t bathe because there’s so little water available, forcing them to choose between drinking or bathing.

Similar stories can be heard from those seeking refuge at UNRWA schools, where the lack of food and water is causing immense hardship.

The situation remains grim. Despite evacuation orders, airstrikes persist in the south, leading to more civilian casualties and destruction as Israeli forces continue to mass at the Gaza border.

The sense of desperation and loss of humanity is palpable among Gaza’s population, who find themselves caught in the crossfire of this conflict.

Many like Samira Kassab refuse to leave, clinging to their homes and land as a symbol of resilience despite the challenges. The suffering in Gaza continues to be a humanitarian crisis that demands the attention of the international community.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Exit poll: Polish nationalists PiS about to lose power Polish nationalists PiS are about to lose power. The liberal opposition alliance...