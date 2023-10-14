Gaza’s 6-Hour Escape Window: Israel’s Move

IDF orders 6-hour Gaza evacuation amid ground offensive fears.

1 million+ warned in northern Gaza.

Israel’s military has declared a six-hour period for Palestinians in Gaza to evacuate south along specified routes, as tens of thousands leave their homes following a stark evacuation order in anticipation of a potential Israeli ground offensive.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a warning to over 1 million residents in northern Gaza on Friday as they amassed troops and military equipment at the border while continuing airstrikes in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas, an Islamist militant group.

Even before the warning, more than 400,000 Palestinians had been displaced due to a week of fighting, worsening conditions within the heavily bombed territory.

However, the evacuation order and the potential incursion have faced strong criticism from human rights organizations, including the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), who cautioned that such actions could lead to “catastrophic humanitarian consequences.”

On Saturday, the IDF announced a six-hour window for people to move south on designated streets within Gaza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time, as shared by the IDF’s Arabic spokesperson Avishay Adraee on social media.

The IDF asserted that Hamas leaders had taken precautions to shield themselves from strikes in the area.

Given the ongoing electricity and internet blackout, it remains uncertain how widely this information has been received on the ground.

When asked by reputed media outlet how the six-hour window was communicated to Gaza residents, IDF spokesperson Maj. Doron Spielman stated that “everybody in Gaza City now knows exactly what’s happening.”