Georgia Harrison’s Into Politics: Labor MP Role on the Horizon?

TV personality Georgia Harrison, aged 28, revealed she’s engaged in “significant discussions” with Labor MPs regarding a potential candidacy to represent the party in Essex.

The former Love Island star emphasized her belief in the importance of having “regular individuals” enter the political arena, citing a need for change in Britain.

Harrison, known for her advocacy against violence targeting women and girls, aspires to run for a parliamentary seat with the aim of inspiring young girls.

Her motivation for this career shift is underscored by her past experience, as her former partner Stephen Bear was incarcerated earlier this year for sharing intimate content of her online.

Speaking to the Sun about the possibility of becoming a Labor candidate, she said: “I had serious conversations with a couple of Labor MPs about if I could run for Essex, and they said it would be possible.

“They told me to go away and think about it. They said if I was being serious about running for an MP it is something that they would support me with.

“I think also for little girls growing up seeing someone like me running for an MP would be quite inspiring.

“We need more normal people going into politics.”

There is no official confirmation regarding Ms. Harrison's candidacy for a parliamentary seat, and the specific constituency in which she might run remains undisclosed. All 18 parliamentary constituencies in Essex are currently represented by Conservative MPs, including prominent figures like Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and former Home Secretary Priti Patel. In 2020, Ms. Harrison initiated legal proceedings against her ex-partner, Stephen Bear, who covertly recorded their intimate encounter using garden CCTV cameras and shared the footage without her consent on platforms like OnlyFans. In his March sentencing, Bear received a 21-month jail term for voyeurism and disclosing private, sexual content. Speaking at the Labor party conference in Liverpool earlier this month, Ms. Harrison discussed the adverse impact of the extended legal process on her career and mental well-being. She also advocated for prioritizing sexual assault victims in the justice system to avoid prolonged waiting periods. In June, amendments to the Online Safety Bill simplified the prosecution of individuals involved in sharing non-consensual intimate content, eliminating the need to prove intent to cause distress to secure a conviction. To pursue a Labor MP candidacy, candidates must be party members and successfully navigate a selection process, determined by the party, to represent a specific constituency in a general election.

