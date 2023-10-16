German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Israel, Egypt this week

The German government has shown strong support for Israel ever since an unprecedented mass cross-border infiltration by Hamas militants near Gaza on October 7, resulting in over 1,300 casualties and several hostages.

Advertisement

In response, Israel launched its most extensive bombardment of the Gaza Strip, reportedly causing the deaths of approximately 2,750 people, as they prepared for a potential ground invasion.

Israel’s ongoing air strikes have complicated diplomatic efforts to facilitate the departure of foreign passport holders from the densely populated and besieged enclave, while simultaneously allowing aid to enter Gaza via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

Adding to concerns of the conflict spreading internationally, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, has engaged in a days-long exchange of fire with Israel across the border, marking the most significant escalation since their major conflict in 2006.

In recent developments, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock conducted discussions in both Israel and Egypt last week to explore ways to defuse the current crisis.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also visited Israel during the same period, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday as part of his extended Middle East tour, as witnessed by Reuters.

Also Read Kuwait’s Crown Prince Meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Kuwait's Crown Prince hosts Saudi Foreign Minister at Bayan Palace. Kuwait's Foreign...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.