Giant cucumber grown in Barry smashes world record

Giant cucumber grown in Barry smashes world record

  • Vince “the Veg” grows the world’s heaviest cucumber, 29lb 8oz.
  • Second world record in two years for Vale of Glamorgan gardener.
  • The secret to success remains undisclosed.
His nickname, “Vince the Veg,” is a fitting moniker for Vincent Sjodin, a skilled gardener hailing from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

He recently achieved global recognition by cultivating the world’s heaviest cucumber. This colossal cucumber measured an impressive 4ft (1.2m) in length and tipped the scales at a staggering 29lb 8oz (13.4kg), equivalent to the weight of an average mountain bike.

This remarkable feat took place during the UK National Giant Vegetables Championships last month.

Remarkably, the 51-year-old carpenter shattered the previous record by a margin of more than 14oz (0.4kg).

This accomplishment marked Vince’s second world record in as many years, following his astonishing achievement in 2021 when he grew a mammoth marrow that weighed a jaw-dropping 256lbs 10oz (116.4kg).

“I started about six years ago after seeing the giant veg display at the Vale of Glamorgan show at Fonmon Castle,” he said.

“I remember telling the blokes there, ‘I’m going to have a go at that, I’ll be back next year’ – and I was.”

Certainly, Vince has been consistently producing an impressive array of gigantic crops from a poly-tunnel located approximately two miles away from his residence.

As evidence of his horticultural prowess, at the UK National Giant Vegetables Championships held in September, Vince secured five additional first-place wins.

“I also had the heaviest potato at 5Ib 2oz (2.4kg), a 60lb (27kg) marrow, a 1,302lb (590.6kg) pumpkin – which had to be driven there on a flatbed truck – and a tomato almost the size of a football which set a new UK best at just over 12lb (5.4kg),” he added.

So how does he do it?

“I look online for growing tips and swap advice and know-how with other growers. There are a few Facebook pages which are good for that,” said Vince.

“A lot of it is down to the seed really and I trade mine with other people all over the world.

“I swapped the seeds from my 2021 record-breaking marrow for some from guys based in America and Germany, and I’ll do the same with my cucumber’s seeds when I cut it open in the next week or two.

“Everyone wants seeds from a world record winner.”

Speaking of cucumbers, Vince’s remarkable 30-pound achievement was made possible through careful nurturing techniques.

He utilized a hammock and scaffold netting to prevent the cucumber from collapsing under its substantial weight.

“It takes a lot of work and I probably spent roughly four hours on the allotment each night after work during the summer and six hours every weekend,” he said.

“Bad weather can be the biggest problem because it can cause mildew, and I lost a 217lb (98.4kg) marrow earlier this year as a result of all the rainfall – it ended up bursting open.”

However, Vince declined to divulge any details regarding the so-called “secret formula” he employs to promote the growth of his vegetables.

Is there any connection between this formula and the cans of ale he strategically places next to his prized specimens in the photos he shares online?

“No, it’s nothing to do with pouring beer in the soil,” he laughed.

“Those cans are just there to give a sense of scale.”

