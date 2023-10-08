Giant cucumber grown in Barry smashes world record

Vince “the Veg” grows the world’s heaviest cucumber, 29lb 8oz.

Second world record in two years for Vale of Glamorgan gardener.

The secret to success remains undisclosed. Advertisement

His nickname, “Vince the Veg,” is a fitting moniker for Vincent Sjodin, a skilled gardener hailing from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

He recently achieved global recognition by cultivating the world’s heaviest cucumber. This colossal cucumber measured an impressive 4ft (1.2m) in length and tipped the scales at a staggering 29lb 8oz (13.4kg), equivalent to the weight of an average mountain bike.

This remarkable feat took place during the UK National Giant Vegetables Championships last month.

Remarkably, the 51-year-old carpenter shattered the previous record by a margin of more than 14oz (0.4kg).

This accomplishment marked Vince’s second world record in as many years, following his astonishing achievement in 2021 when he grew a mammoth marrow that weighed a jaw-dropping 256lbs 10oz (116.4kg).

Advertisement

“I started about six years ago after seeing the giant veg display at the Vale of Glamorgan show at Fonmon Castle,” he said.

Advertisement “I remember telling the blokes there, ‘I’m going to have a go at that, I’ll be back next year’ – and I was.” Advertisement Certainly, Vince has been consistently producing an impressive array of gigantic crops from a poly-tunnel located approximately two miles away from his residence. As evidence of his horticultural prowess, at the UK National Giant Vegetables Championships held in September, Vince secured five additional first-place wins. Advertisement Advertisement