Greta Thunberg Held at Fossil-Free London Protest

Protesters attempted to block hotel entrance, leading to Thunberg’s arrest.

Metropolitan Police imposed restrictions under Section 14 of the Public Order Act.

Greta Thunberg was taken into custody during a Fossil Free London demonstration. The Swedish climate activist and fellow protesters gathered outside the InterContinental Hotel on Park Lane, where oil industry leaders were meeting.

They attempted to obstruct access to the hotel entrance.

Fossil Free London shared on a social media platform, previously known as Twitter, that Greta Thunberg had been arrested.

Images circulated on social media showed the 20-year-old activist being escorted by police and placed in a marked van.

The Metropolitan Police explained that they had placed restrictions on the activists in accordance with Section 14 of the Public Order Act.

These measures aimed to prevent significant disruptions to the local community, hotel, and guests. Protesters were asked to relocate from the road to the sidewalk.

Non-compliance led to six arrests for highway obstruction, 14 for Section 14 breaches, and one for criminal damage.

At Hamilton Place near Park Lane, dozens of protesters blocked both ends, holding banners and colorful umbrellas adorned with eyes, while chanting slogans such as “oily money out” and “cancel the conference.” Some protesters ignited yellow and pink smoke flares.

A white fence cordoned off the hotel entrance to keep protesters at bay. Police assisted conference attendees in navigating through the crowd of vocal activists.

Fossil Free London organized the protest on the first day of the three-day Energy Intelligence Forum, formerly known as the Oil and Money conference, which featured leaders from companies like Shell and Total.

Speaking at the event, Greta Thunberg criticized politicians for negotiating with lobbyists from the destructive fossil fuel industry behind closed doors at the conference.