Guatemala on lockdown as pro-democracy protests rage

Protests in Guatemala demand Attorney-General Porras’s resignation, accusing her of blocking Arévalo’s anti-corruption plans.

Giammattei calls for blockades to end, seeking a peaceful power transfer on January 14.

Demonstrators allege Arévalo’s party suspension aims to thwart his January inauguration. Advertisement

Tension in Guatemala is escalating as protests led by supporters of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo enter their second week.

These demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Attorney-General Consuelo Porras, whom they accuse of conspiring to prevent Mr. Arévalo, a staunch advocate for fighting corruption, from assuming office.

What began as peaceful protests turned violent on Monday when masked individuals threw stones and vandalized the National Palace of Culture in Guatemala City during a demonstration.

The Efe news agency reported that this peaceful protest had been “infiltrated” by approximately 200 troublemakers who brandished sticks and clashed with police while threatening both protesters and members of the press. Government official Napoleón Barrientos Girón later confirmed that the violence was instigated by these “infiltrators,” and efforts were underway to apprehend them.

These clashes unfolded on the eighth consecutive day of protests by Arévalo’s supporters, following his landslide victory in the presidential election in August.

Shortly after his resounding win, the political party he leads, Movimiento Semilla (Seed Movement), was suspended by Guatemala’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

Many perceive this suspension as an attempt to thwart Arévalo’s swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for January.

Arévalo himself has characterized these actions as a “coup d’état.” His backers have subsequently taken to the streets, demanding the removal of Attorney-General Consuelo Porras, whom they believe is orchestrating efforts to obstruct Arévalo’s ascent to power.

Porras argues that Arévalo’s party was not properly registered, but critics point out that she initiated her investigation into the party only after Arévalo performed strongly in the initial election round, securing a spot in the runoff.

Protests escalated last week when demonstrators blocked key roads across the country, resulting in fuel and food shortages in certain areas and disrupting major highways.

In a televised address to the nation, outgoing President Alejandro Giammattei urged protesters to lift these blockades, which he deemed “illegal” and blamed for causing supply shortages and endangering the lives of Guatemalans.

He also called on Arévalo to engage with mediators sent by the Organization of American States (OAS) to ensure a peaceful transfer of power on January 14, coinciding with the end of Giammattei’s term in office.

