Halifax stabbing leaves one dead, another critically injured

In Halifax, a tragic incident unfolded as three men were stabbed, resulting in the death of one individual and leaving another in critical condition.
Authorities received a distress call in the early hours reporting an assault on Commercial Street.
Upon arrival, it was confirmed that all three victims had sustained stab wounds.
They were promptly transported to the hospital, but sadly, one of them succumbed to their injuries.
Another man is in critical condition while the third man was treated for “a non-life threatening injury”, police said.
A spokesperson for the force said: “There is a significant police scene in place in the town center while police conduct specialist searches and forensic inquiries.
“The investigation is in its very early stages and further information will be released in due course.”
