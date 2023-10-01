Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Halifax stabbing leaves one dead, another critically injured

Halifax stabbing leaves one dead, another critically injured

Articles
Advertisement
Halifax stabbing leaves one dead, another critically injured

Halifax stabbing leaves one dead, another critically injured

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Tragic incident in Halifax: Three men stabbed.
  • One victim dies, another critical, and one with non-life-threatening injury.
  • Police respond to a distress call on Commercial Street.
    • Advertisement

In Halifax, a tragic incident unfolded as three men were stabbed, resulting in the death of one individual and leaving another in critical condition.

Authorities received a distress call in the early hours reporting an assault on Commercial Street.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed that all three victims had sustained stab wounds.

They were promptly transported to the hospital, but sadly, one of them succumbed to their injuries.

Advertisement

Another man is in critical condition while the third man was treated for “a non-life threatening injury”, police said.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the force said: “There is a significant police scene in place in the town center while police conduct specialist searches and forensic inquiries.

“The investigation is in its very early stages and further information will be released in due course.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Rishi Sunak Holds Back on Pre-Election Tax Cuts
Rishi Sunak Holds Back on Pre-Election Tax Cuts

Rishi Sunak expressed intent to reduce taxes but didn't commit to a...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story