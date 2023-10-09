Hamas attack kills 12 Thais in Israel, kidnaps 11

Advertisement

Hamas attack from Gaza on Israel led to 12 Thai deaths and 12 abductions.

Eight Thai citizens injured; Thailand prepares to evacuate its citizens.

30,000 Thais work in Israeli agriculture, many near Gaza border.

Palestinian Hamas militants launched a large-scale attack from Gaza on Israel, resulting in the tragic loss of twelve Thai lives and the abduction of another 12 Thai nationals.

Additionally, eight Thai citizens have sustained injuries since the violence erupted last Saturday, according to Thailand’s foreign ministry.

The ministry also disclosed that they have made air force planes ready to evacuate their citizens from the region.

Israel is home to around 30,000 Thai workers, many of whom are engaged in agricultural work, with a significant number residing near the Gaza border.

Nepal has reported that ten of its citizens have also lost their lives in the conflict. Several other countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, have citizens who have been killed, abducted or are currently missing in the ongoing violence in Israel.

Thailand’s labor minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, informed AFP news agency that approximately 5,000 Thai laborers are employed in the area where the fighting has been concentrated.

He mentioned that Israeli authorities have initiated efforts to relocate them to safer locations and that 1,099 workers have registered for repatriation.

Workers at a farm in Mivtahim, a town near the Gaza Strip, recounted their ordeal as Hamas militants stormed their farm after rockets were fired in the early hours of Saturday.