Hamas attack ‘unadulterated evil’, says Joe Biden

President Biden condemns Hamas's attack on Israel as "sheer evil."

Critics accuse Biden of echoing Israeli rhetoric in his speech.

Critics accuse Biden of echoing Israeli rhetoric in his speech.

Biden expresses support for Israel without direct mention of Gaza Palestinians.

“There are moments in this life – I mean this literally – when a pure unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world,” he said in a televised speech. “This is an act of sheer evil.”

Commenting on Biden’s speech, Al Jazeera’s senior political analyst Marwan Bishara said: “Having followed Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, who’s a very slick speaker with excellent English and an incredible reservoir of sound bites, having read his books, all of his speeches for the past 30 years, I tell you every single word Biden said is a Netanyahu word.

“I think the prime minister of Israel has once again brainwashed the American president.”



In their address, Biden does not directly reference Gaza

In a passionate address, US President Joe Biden affirmed unwavering backing for Israel, though he did not explicitly mention the Palestinians residing in the blockaded Gaza Strip. Critics contend that the language used by the White House could be interpreted as a signal of approval for Israel's ongoing airstrikes on Gaza. This development coincides with Israel's declaration that its actions against Palestinian militants in Gaza will be of an unprecedented scale.



Reporting from Washington, DC, Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett pointed to "what you might call hypocrisy on the part of the US president". "He talked about the United States in alliance with Israel, saying that the distinction between them and what he called the terrorists is that they believe they uphold the rules of international law. He said that only terrorists would attack civilians," she said. "But that is not entirely accurate because what we've seen in recent days is the Israeli military having cut off not only food but electricity and water to the Palestinians in Gaza. We've certainly seen attacks that have been not surgical, but in fact, [hitting] large swathes of apartment complexes that we now have allowed for women, children, [and the] elderly to be caught up in this."

