Hamas death toll reaches 600: Israel retaliates with strikes on Gaza

Articles
Hamas death toll reaches 600: Israel retaliates with strikes on Gaza

  • Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalates with 600 Israeli casualties, including 44 soldiers.
  • Over 313 Palestinians, including 20 children, were reported dead in Gaza airstrikes.
  • Israel and Hamas are on the brink of war, with potential for further escalation.

Israeli media is now reporting a tragic development, with the number of Israeli fatalities reaching 600.

Israeli forces clashed with Hamas fighters in southern Israel, and airstrikes in Gaza resulted in casualties. Over 600 Israelis, including 44 soldiers, and at least 313 Palestinians, including 20 children, were reported dead, with many more wounded.

The situation escalated, with Israel considering it a war, while Hamas expressed readiness for further escalation.

The Israeli military reported killing “hundreds of people” and capturing dozens. Hostages were reportedly taken to Gaza. A brief exchange of strikes between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah raised concerns of a broader conflict.

In Egypt, a policeman killed two Israeli tourists and an Egyptian.

