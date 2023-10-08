Advertisement
Hamas Rearms in Southern Israel: A New Arms Race?

Articles
  • Rob Reynolds reports from southern Israel, 10km from the Israel-Gaza border.
  • Israeli military struggles to dislodge Hamas fighters in some southern Israeli towns and villages.
  • Hamas fighters reportedly resupplied and rearmed, now in Kibbutz Magen.
Approximately 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the Israel-Gaza border, Rob Reynolds has stated that the Israeli military has been unsuccessful in removing Hamas fighters from certain towns and villages in southern Israel, according to a report from southern Israel.

“We’ve also heard that Hamas fighters have been resupplied and rearmed and taken a new place – Kibutz Magen – in southern Israel, which was previously untouched,” Reynolds said.

He added that the reports of 600 people killed so far in Israel are “going to horrify” Israelis. “That is also going to be a cause for vengeance against Gaza,” he added.

