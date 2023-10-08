Historic Courthouse in Cockermouth Faces Demolition

Historic Old Courthouse in Cumbria Collapses into River Cocker.

Cocker Bridge Closed as Precaution, Assessments Underway

The rear section of a historic structure located in Cumbria has collapsed into the River Cocker. The building in question is the Old Courthouse, a Grade II-listed property situated along the river.

This incident occurred at approximately 05:00 BST.

The Environment Agency has stated that although the collapse took place near their flood walls, these defenses are still intact, and the town’s flood risk has not increased as a result of this event.

Cumberland Council has reported no injuries at this time, but as a precautionary measure, Cocker Bridge has been closed while assessments are being conducted. Despite some debris entering the river due to the collapse, the river’s flow remains unimpeded.

The Environment Agency is collaborating with the council to minimize any potential environmental consequences stemming from this incident.

A police cordon has been established, closing off the road leading from Main Street to Market Square, including Cocker Bridge.

The Old Courthouse, a building with a history of approximately 190 years, was previously home to The Honest Lawyer restaurant and was sold at auction in 2022. In 2021, the site was evacuated due to heavy rainfall, which had left its rear wall on the brink of collapse. Since then, the building has not been in use.

Brian Mitchelhill, who chairs the Cockermouth Emergency Response Group, has informed BBC Look North that the building had been considered “at risk” for several months leading up to this incident.