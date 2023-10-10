Humza Yousaf concerns about his parents-in-law trapped in Gaza

Humza Yousaf concerned about his parents-in-law trapped in Gaza.

Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, revealed that his wife’s parents are in Gaza and feeling trapped due to the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict.

Yousaf expressed deep concern for their safety as Gaza faces Israeli airstrikes, and his in-laws have no means to leave the blockaded region.

Yousaf stated in an interview, “They’re trapped in Gaza. The Israelis are telling them to leave Gaza, they’ve been told that Gaza will be effectively turned into rubble but they have nowhere to go, they can’t leave, Gaza is under a blockade.”

Israel has conducted airstrikes in Gaza, resulting in numerous Palestinian casualties in retaliation for a recent deadly attack by Hamas.

Israel has called up an unprecedented 300,000 reserve soldiers and imposed a complete blockade on Gaza with signs suggesting a potential ground invasion by Hamas.

Yousaf expressed the immense worry he and his wife share for the safety of their parents, explaining that even with assistance from the foreign office, there are no guarantees of safe passage out of Gaza.

Humza Yousaf made history by becoming the first Muslim to lead a Western European country earlier this year when he won the contest to lead the Scottish National Party as a 38-year-old practicing Muslim.

Scotland has a semi-autonomous government, responsible for issues like health and education, while immigration and defense are under the control of the British government in London.

