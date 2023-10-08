Advertisement
Hundreds Dead in Powerful Afghanistan Earthquake

Hundreds Dead in Powerful Afghanistan Earthquake

  • Powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes western Afghanistan
  • Death toll expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue
  • Thousands injured, overwhelming already inadequate medical facilities
A powerful earthquake has struck western Afghanistan, near the Iranian border, raising concerns about a high death toll.

Initially, the Taliban government reported that the number of casualties could exceed 2,000, but they later clarified that this count included both fatalities and injuries.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.3, has caused extensive destruction in at least 12 villages near Herat city on Saturday. Aftershocks added to the terror and chaos as buildings crumbled around survivors.

Rescue teams have been working tirelessly through the night to locate people trapped under the debris.

The disaster has left thousands injured, overwhelming already inadequate medical facilities in the country. International organizations such as the UN are rushing emergency supplies to the affected areas.

The earthquake’s epicenter was approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Herat and occurred around 11:00 local time (06:30 GMT) on Saturday.

The most severely affected communities are in remote areas with structures made of mud, which collapsed during the initial quake.

Herat resident Bashir Ahmad described the situation, saying, “In the very first shake all the houses collapsed, and those inside were buried. There are families we have heard no news from.”

The Taliban’s public health minister is visiting Herat to assess the extent of the impact. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that at least 465 houses have been flattened.

Footage from Herat Central Hospital depicted patients receiving treatment outside the main building due to the sudden and overwhelming demand for emergency care.

Other images revealed scenes of devastation in Herat’s Injil district, where rubble obstructed roads, hindering rescue operations.

Residents shared their harrowing experiences, with one student, Idrees Arsala, stating, “The situation was very horrible; I have never experienced such a thing.” He was the last to safely evacuate his classroom after the earthquakes began.

Herat, known as the cultural capital of Afghanistan, is located 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the Iranian border, with an estimated population of 1.9 million in the province.

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range, as it lies near the convergence of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

In June of the previous year, the province of Paktika was struck by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake, resulting in over 1,000 fatalities and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

Next Story