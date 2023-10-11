Hurricane Lidia strikes coast of Mexico before roaring inland

Hurricane Lidia strikes the coast of Mexico before roaring inland.

The hurricane weakened to a Category 2 storm as it moved inland.

Lidia initially struck land near the small beach town of Las Penitas.

Hurricane Lidia made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast late on Tuesday, characterized as an “extremely dangerous storm,” bringing with it powerful winds and heavy rainfall.

Tragically, at least one person lost their life, although the hurricane weakened to a Category 2 storm as it moved inland.

Authorities reported a fatality when a man was killed as a tree fell onto the van he was driving north of the popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta in the state of Nayarit.

Lidia initially struck land near the small beach town of Las Penitas, just before 6 p.m. (0000 GMT), as a Category 4 storm.

In response, residents of Puerto Vallarta took precautionary measures, boarding up windows and reinforcing flood defenses on their storefronts by bringing sandbags from the beach. The airport also announced a temporary closure until 8 a.m. (1400 GMT) on Wednesday.

The city’s streets were deserted, with strong winds sending water across its palm-lined promenade and shaking buildings as night fell.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Lidia had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph) as it passed near the town of Mascota in Jalisco state, moving east-northeast at 17 mph (28 kph) by 9 p.m. (0300 GMT).

The NHC forecasted a rapid weakening of the storm as it traversed elevated terrain in west-central Mexico.

The NHC issued a warning of “life-threatening hurricane-force winds” along the storm’s path, cautioning about hazardous water levels, flash flooding, and swells on the Pacific coast.

Social media videos documented heavy rainfall reaching as far as the inland city of Guadalajara, with reports of fallen trees obstructing roads and rivers nearing the brink of overflowing.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged residents between Nayarit and Jalisco, particularly in Bahia de Banderas, Puerto Vallarta, and Tomatlan, to take precautions. He advised people to avoid low-lying areas, rivers, and slopes.

A hurricane warning is in place from the port city of Manzanillo, Colima to San Blas in Nayarit, with the possibility of tropical storm conditions extending into Michoacan state.

Lidia is expected to bring up to 8 inches (20 cm) of rain, with some regions possibly receiving up to 12 inches through Wednesday, as per the NHC.

Tropical Storm Max, which made landfall on Monday, resulted in two reported fatalities and at least two injuries in the state of Guerrero further south.

Lidia’s arrival comes eight years after Hurricane Patricia, a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, struck near Puerto Vallarta, causing destruction with its powerful winds, uprooted trees, moved vehicles, and forced thousands to evacuate their homes.

