Hurricane Otis claims over 27, hammers Acapulco as damage seen in billions.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described the impact on Acapulco as “disastrous.”

The government also reported that four people remain missing.

Mexico’s government reported on Thursday that Hurricane Otis claimed the lives of at least 27 people, making it one of the most powerful storms to strike the country.

Acapulco, a popular beach resort, bore the brunt of the devastation, with damage estimates running into billions of dollars.

Otis, a Category 5 hurricane, made landfall in Mexico on Wednesday, causing severe flooding, roof damage to homes and hotels, submerged vehicles, disrupted communications, and cut off road and air access to Acapulco, a city with a population of nearly 900,000.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described the impact on Acapulco as “disastrous.” The hurricane’s winds reached a powerful 165 miles per hour (266 kph) as it unexpectedly intensified off the Pacific coast.

Large trees were uprooted, and debris was scattered throughout the city. Hospitals were flooded, leading to the evacuation of hundreds of patients to safer locations.

There were few details available about the circumstances surrounding the 27 fatalities or the number of injuries while the government declared a state of emergency in the region.

Erik Lozoya, a professional magician, recounted the terrifying experience of enduring the hurricane with his wife and two young daughters in an Acapulco hotel room.

He described the intense noise and destruction as the hurricane battered the area. They sought shelter in a bathroom but eventually had to leave, wading through rising floodwaters for hours due to the strong winds preventing them from opening the door.

The hurricane caused significant damage to buildings in downtown Acapulco, and reports of looting circulated on Mexican media, though their accuracy couldn’t be immediately confirmed.

The cost of the damage caused by Hurricane Otis has not been officially estimated, but Enki Research, a company that tracks tropical storms and assesses their economic impact, suggested it could be “likely approaching $15 billion.”

The individuals still missing are believed to be members of the navy, according to President Lopez Obrador, who traveled to Acapulco by road, facing multiple delays and vehicle changes as the storm disrupted transportation.

On Thursday afternoon, the government announced that the air traffic control tower at Acapulco’s international airport had resumed operations, and an air bridge to facilitate tourist travel to Mexico City would be in operation from Friday.

Hurricane Patricia, which struck Puerto Vallarta eight years earlier, had even higher wind speeds out at sea while Mexican authorities deemed Otis the most powerful storm to hit the country’s Pacific coast.

The aftermath of Hurricane Otis has raised concerns about the impact of climate change, which many scientists believe will lead to more frequent extreme weather events.

Acapulco, the largest city in Guerrero, one of Mexico’s poorest states, relies heavily on tourism. Otis caused extensive damage to some of the city’s most renowned shoreline hotels.

Guerrero state Governor Evelyn Salgado characterized the storm as “totally devastating,” with 80% of the city’s hotels affected. Efforts were underway to restore electricity and drinking water services.

School classes in Guerrero were canceled for a second day, and opposition politicians criticized the government for a lack of preparedness.

Magician Lozoya noted that the hotel did not alert him and his family about the approaching hurricane until about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, barely 1-1/2 hours before Otis made landfall.

President Lopez Obrador had issued a warning on social media about two hours prior to the hurricane’s arrival.

The state power utility, CFE, had more than 1,300 employees working to restore power, with around 300,000 people still without electricity as of Wednesday evening.

Telmex, the telecommunications company owned by billionaire Carlos Slim’s family, reported that it had restored its network in Acapulco by Thursday morning. Local cell phone service was gradually being restored, although it remained intermittent.

