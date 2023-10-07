Militants invade Israel from Gaza after lady killed in rocket attack

IDF reports several militants from Gaza infiltrated Israeli territory.

The Palestinian militant group has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack.

The IDF has issued a warning to Israelis living near Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reported that several militants from Gaza have infiltrated Israeli territory. This comes shortly after a rocket barrage from Gaza resulted in one fatality and at least three injuries.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. In a recorded message, Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif announced operation “Al-Aqsa Storm” and stated that they had targeted enemy positions, airports, and military facilities with 5,000 rockets.

The IDF has issued a warning to Israelis living near Gaza, urging them to remain in their homes.

The rocket attack occurred in the morning, with sirens sounding in various locations, including the Tel Aviv area, Beer Sheva, and points in between. Tragically, a woman in her 70s in Kfar Aviv in the Gderot region lost her life in the barrage.

Additionally, two individuals in the Ashkelon area sustained light injuries, and a man in his 20s in Yavne was moderately injured by shrapnel.

This incident prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to conduct security assessments at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, according to Netanyahu’s office.

