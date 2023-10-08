India flood toll rises to 77 as rivers flow

violent torrents swept over Sikkim state.

Authorities verified the deaths of at least 77 people in the floods that slammed India’s northeast on Sunday, with thousands more still cut off despite the waters receding.

On Wednesday, violent torrents swept over Sikkim state after a high-altitude glacier lake erupted.

Scientists fear that comparable calamities will become more common in the Himalayas as global temperatures increase and ice melts as a result of climate change.

“A total of 29 bodies have been recovered from various parts of Sikkim,” state relief commissioner Anilraj Rai told news sources.

Jalpaiguri district police in adjacent West Bengal state informed news sources that another 48 bodies had been retrieved.

According to government numbers, more than 100 persons remain missing. Water levels in the Teesta River have “returned to normal” four days after the floods, according to an official with Sikkim’s state disaster control room.

According to the office, more than 2,500 persons who were stranded in the floods had been rescued.

However, evacuations have been made more difficult by the loss of roads, bridges, and telephone lines over most of Sikkim.

Another 3,000 people remained stuck in multiple relief camps in the state’s north, with airlift rescues hampered by inclement weather, according to the office.

According to the state government, the floodwaters damaged approximately 1,200 homes.

