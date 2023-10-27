Indian former navy officers sentenced to death by Qatar.

India has expressed its deep concern and has vowed to explore all legal options following a court in Qatar sentencing eight former Indian naval officers to death on unspecified charges.

The eight officers were arrested last year on alleged spying charges. The specific charges against them have not been disclosed by either Qatar or India.

The Indian government, in response to the verdict, has conveyed its shock and emphasized its intention to take up the matter with Qatari authorities.

India’s foreign ministry has expressed the significance of the case, stating they have been closely monitoring it. The ministry mentioned that it is in touch with the families of the individuals involved as well as their legal representation and is actively considering all possible legal avenues. Due to the confidential nature of the proceedings, further comments on the case have not been made.

Millions of Indian nationals reside in Gulf countries, contributing significantly to their economies as semi-skilled and low-income workers. They are vital for both the economies of the Gulf states and as a source of income for India.

The eight individuals were previously employed by a defense services company in Doha, and their arrest in August last year garnered widespread attention in India.

While the men were reportedly accused of “breaching sensitive secrets,” neither the Indian nor Qatari governments have officially confirmed these allegations.

Experts anticipate that the recent diplomatic tensions surrounding this case may have repercussions on the relationship between India and Qatar.

The large Indian expatriate community in Qatar, numbering over 700,000, and the strong economic ties between the two nations make this case particularly significant.

It is expected that the Indian government will need to engage at the highest levels to ensure the safety of these individuals, as emphasized by former Indian ambassador to Qatar, Deepa Gopalan.

India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar assured the parliament that the government had been actively engaging with Qatar regarding this “very sensitive case,” highlighting the priority placed on safeguarding the interests of the individuals involved in December.

