India’s Glacial Lake Burst Disaster: 19 Dead, 100 Missing

In India’s northeastern region, over 100 individuals are currently unaccounted for due to heavy rainfall causing a glacial lake to rupture.

This event led to flash floods that devastated the Himalayan state of Sikkim on Wednesday, resulting in a reported death toll of at least 19 people and the destruction of roads and bridges, as confirmed by the state government.

A sudden and destructive rainstorm, known as a cloudburst, occurred over Lhonak Lake in the northern part of Sikkim.

This unleashed rapid and powerful water torrents into the Teesta River within Sikkim’s Lachen valley, causing water levels to surge 15-20 feet above their usual levels, according to a statement from the Indian Army.

Furthermore, the Chungthang Dam, also referred to as the Teesta 3 dam and a crucial part of a major hydropower project in the state, was reported as “washed away” by the National Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday night.

The affected districts have suffered extensive damage to drinking water supplies and sewage treatment facilities, as stated by the state government.

Videos from the northern part of the state depict a muddy deluge overwhelming the river, submerging houses in dirt and debris.

Images also show search teams employing excavators to locate army vehicles buried deep in the mud.

Rescue and recovery efforts are currently underway, with both state and national disaster response teams involved, according to the government.

The Himalayan region, often referred to as the “roof of the world,” is ecologically sensitive and prone to flash floods and landslides.

Flooding incidents are not uncommon in Sikkim. However, scientists emphasize that extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and severe due to the accelerating human-caused climate crisis.

As the search efforts continue, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has released striking images illustrating the amount of water discharged from Lhonak Lake following the cloudburst.

Lhonak Lake, a sizable glacial lake shaped like a bullet, is situated at the base of a melting glacier. Analysis of these images reveals that over 60% of the water within the lake drained out as a result of the extreme rainstorm triggering a glacial lake outburst.

This occurrence takes place when a glacial lake rises to an excessive level or when the surrounding land or ice collapses, causing the lake to burst and sending water and debris cascading down the mountainside.

One satellite image taken on September 28 shows the lake containing approximately 167.4 hectares of water, while another image dated October 4 shows the lake reduced by more than half, holding around 60.3 hectares of water.