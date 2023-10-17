India’s Supreme Court Rejects Same-Sex Marriage Legalization

Advertisement India’s Supreme Court rejects legalizing same-sex unions.

Instead, the court accepts the government’s proposal for a committee to explore legal rights for same-sex couples.

This decision disappointed many LGBTQ+ activists and couples.

India’s Supreme Court has dashed the hopes of LGBTQ+ individuals seeking marriage equality, as it declined to legalize same-sex unions.

Instead, the court has agreed to the government’s proposal to establish a committee to explore extending legal rights and benefits to same-sex couples.

Despite extensive hearings held in April and May, where deliberations were publicly livestreamed, the court, which was considering 21 petitions from same-sex couples and activists, decided against recognizing same-sex marriages.

The petitioners argued that the denial of marriage rights violated their constitutional liberties and relegated them to “second-class citizens.”

They suggested amending the Special Marriage Act to include same-sex unions by replacing “man” and “woman” with “spouse.”

The government and religious leaders vehemently opposed these petitions, contending that only parliament should address the socio-legal aspects of marriage.

They argued that legalizing same-sex marriage would lead to societal “chaos.”

In the end, the court sided with the government’s stance, affirming that only parliament could enact laws, while the court’s role was to interpret them.

They accepted a government proposal to form a committee, headed by the country’s top bureaucrat, to consider extending rights and privileges to queer couples akin to those enjoyed by heterosexual couples.

Although two judges advocated for civil unions and equal benefits for same-sex couples, the majority did not support this approach.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also issued a list of directives to end discrimination against the queer community and protect them from harassment and violence.

However, these directions are unlikely to be legally binding, as the majority of judges did not back them.

What initially appeared as India nearing a historic moment in allowing same-sex marriages gradually grew more intricate during the hearings.

The court initially aimed to amend the Special Marriage Act to include LGBTQ+ individuals while refraining from interfering with religious personal laws.

However, it became evident that various legal aspects, such as divorce, adoption, succession, maintenance, and more, were intertwined with numerous laws, some of which extended into religious personal laws.

The verdict has left activists and same-sex couples disheartened by the outcome.