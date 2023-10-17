Interception of Canadian military plane by Chinese fighter jets.

The incident occurred off the coast of China in international waters.

Chinese Air Force routinely interacts with planes on U.N. missions.

Advertisement

Defence Minister Bill Blair described the recent interception of a Canadian military plane by Chinese fighter jets in international waters as unacceptable, dangerous, and reckless.

This statement came in response to a report, which revealed that a Chinese jet had come within five meters (16 feet) of a Canadian surveillance plane participating in a United Nations operation to enforce sanctions against North Korea.

The incident occurred off the coast of China in international waters, which had its crew on the Canadian plane.

Minister Blair pointed out that while the Chinese Air Force routinely interacts with planes on U.N. missions, the incident on Monday exposed the Canadian aircraft to significant risk.

Minister Blair expressed his concerns regarding the unprofessional and hazardous nature of this interception, emphasizing that such behavior is never acceptable.

He mentioned that Canada would communicate its disapproval to the People’s Republic of China in an appropriate manner, although he did not provide specific details.

Advertisement

This incident is not the first of its kind involving Chinese military aircraft. Canada’s military accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft during missions to monitor North Korea’s sanction violations, leading to Canadian planes being diverted from their flight paths in June 2022.

Similarly, in May, the Pentagon reported that a Chinese fighter jet had executed an “unnecessarily aggressive” maneuver near a U.S. military plane in international airspace over the South China Sea, as part of what the U.S. regarded as a trend of increasingly dangerous behavior by Chinese military aircraft.

Advertisement https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/ To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news. https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement Also Read Softer China diplomacy as Xi Jinping handles domestic issues Softer China diplomacy as Xi Jinping handles domestic issues. China has adopted...

Advertisement Advertisement