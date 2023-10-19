Iran police detain Dariush Mehrjui’s primary killer.

The “main killer” of renowned director Dariush Mehrjui, who was brutally murdered alongside his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, at their home in Karaj, west of Tehran, has been arrested by Iranian police, as reported by Tasnim news agency.

The investigation is still ongoing to uncover any potential accomplices or hidden aspects of the murder.

According to the judiciary’s Mizan Online website, a total of 10 individuals have been detained by the police in connection with the killings.

The arrests sent shockwaves throughout the Iranian film industry, with prominent figures and hundreds of mourners attending the couple’s funeral. Among those present were directors like Jafar Panahi and Massoud Kimiai.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has ruled out any connection between Dariush Mehrjui’s murder and the series of assassinations targeting dissident intellectuals in November 1998, which were attributed to the country’s secret service.

These crimes were blamed on “uncontrolled elements” within the intelligence ministry, leading to prison sentences for those involved.

Dariush Mehrjui was widely recognized for his iconic films, including the metaphorical drama “The Cow” from 1969 and the dark comedy “Hamoun” from 1990, which delved into the life of an intellectual plagued by divorce and psychological struggles.

The couple was laid to rest in the artists’ section of Tehran’s Behesht-e Zahra cemetery.

