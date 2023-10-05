Iran Under Fire for Police Assault on Teenage Girl

Activists claim a teenage girl was assaulted by Iran’s morality police in Tehran’s metro for not wearing a headscarf.

Iranian authorities and the girl’s parents attribute her hospitalization to low blood pressure.

Hengaw Organization for Human Rights alleges the girl, Armita Geravand, was assaulted and in a coma. Advertisement

Activists alleged that Iran‘s morality police had physically attacked a teenage girl at a metro station in Tehran because she was not wearing a headscarf, resulting in her hospitalization with severe injuries.

However, Iranian authorities and the girl’s parents claimed that her hospitalization was due to low blood pressure.

A group based in Norway, the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, which focuses on Kurdish rights, asserted that 16-year-old Armita Geravand had been “assaulted” by morality police and had been in a coma since Sunday.

Another opposition network called IranWire stated that it had received information indicating that Geravand had been admitted to the hospital with “head trauma.”