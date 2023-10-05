Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Iran Under Fire for Police Assault on Teenage Girl

Iran Under Fire for Police Assault on Teenage Girl

Articles
Advertisement
Iran Under Fire for Police Assault on Teenage Girl

Iran Under Fire for Police Assault on Teenage Girl

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Activists claim a teenage girl was assaulted by Iran’s morality police in Tehran’s metro for not wearing a headscarf.
  • Iranian authorities and the girl’s parents attribute her hospitalization to low blood pressure.
  • Hengaw Organization for Human Rights alleges the girl, Armita Geravand, was assaulted and in a coma.
    • Advertisement

Activists alleged that Iran‘s morality police had physically attacked a teenage girl at a metro station in Tehran because she was not wearing a headscarf, resulting in her hospitalization with severe injuries.

However, Iranian authorities and the girl’s parents claimed that her hospitalization was due to low blood pressure.

A group based in Norway, the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, which focuses on Kurdish rights, asserted that 16-year-old Armita Geravand had been “assaulted” by morality police and had been in a coma since Sunday.

Another opposition network called IranWire stated that it had received information indicating that Geravand had been admitted to the hospital with “head trauma.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Before she arrived at the Shohada metro station, female morality police officers approached her and requested that she adjust her hijab.

This request resulted in an altercation with the morality police officers physically assaulting Armita. She was pushed, leading to her collapse,” Hengaw staffer Awyer Shekhi told media.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story