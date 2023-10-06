Iranian Activist Wins Nobel Prize for “Crimes Against the State”

Sikkim Flood Death Toll Rises to 22, Rescue Efforts Underway
The Nobel Peace Prize was given to Narges Mohammadi for what a semi-official Iranian news agency describes as her actions deemed threatening to Iran’s national security.
According to Fars news agency, the 51-year-old Mohammadi was seen as receiving recognition from Western sources for her activities, which have repeatedly attracted attention due to their perceived impact on national security.
Notably, she is currently incarcerated for a 10-year term on charges of disseminating propaganda. Mohammadi serves as the vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center in Iran, an organization co-founded by Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi.
Despite her 10-year imprisonment in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, Narges Mohammadi continues to raise her voice against the mistreatment of women in Iran.
In December, Mohammadi shared with the BBC, via letters, that women detained during anti-government protests were subjected to sexual and physical abuse.
Mohammadi managed to communicate with the outside world through activists and the families of detained women.
She recounted a distressing incident in which a prominent activist had her hands and legs bound to a hook above her head in the transport vehicle to prison and was subsequently sexually assaulted by security personnel.
Mohammadi emphasized that even though reporting such abuse might lead to intimidation of the families of detained women, it was essential to expose these atrocities in order to put an end to them.
She stated, “Not revealing these crimes would contribute to the continuation of the application of these repressive methods against women.”
It’s worth noting that Iran’s state broadcaster has denied allegations of security forces using rape and sexual abuse against female protesters.
