Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Iranian Activist Wins Nobel Prize for “Crimes Against the State”

Iranian Activist Wins Nobel Prize for “Crimes Against the State”

Articles
Advertisement
Iranian Activist Wins Nobel Prize for “Crimes Against the State”

Iranian Activist Wins Nobel Prize for “Crimes Against the State”

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Narges Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, described as a threat to Iran’s national security.
  • Currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for spreading propaganda.
  • Vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center in Iran, co-founded by Shirin Ebadi.
    • Advertisement

The Nobel Peace Prize was given to Narges Mohammadi for what a semi-official Iranian news agency describes as her actions deemed threatening to Iran’s national security.

According to Fars news agency, the 51-year-old Mohammadi was seen as receiving recognition from Western sources for her activities, which have repeatedly attracted attention due to their perceived impact on national security.

Notably, she is currently incarcerated for a 10-year term on charges of disseminating propaganda. Mohammadi serves as the vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center in Iran, an organization co-founded by Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite her 10-year imprisonment in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, Narges Mohammadi continues to raise her voice against the mistreatment of women in Iran.

In December, Mohammadi shared with the BBC, via letters, that women detained during anti-government protests were subjected to sexual and physical abuse.

Advertisement

Mohammadi managed to communicate with the outside world through activists and the families of detained women.

She recounted a distressing incident in which a prominent activist had her hands and legs bound to a hook above her head in the transport vehicle to prison and was subsequently sexually assaulted by security personnel.

Mohammadi emphasized that even though reporting such abuse might lead to intimidation of the families of detained women, it was essential to expose these atrocities in order to put an end to them.

She stated, “Not revealing these crimes would contribute to the continuation of the application of these repressive methods against women.”

It’s worth noting that Iran’s state broadcaster has denied allegations of security forces using rape and sexual abuse against female protesters.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Sikkim Flood Death Toll Rises to 22, Rescue Efforts Underway
Sikkim Flood Death Toll Rises to 22, Rescue Efforts Underway

Flash floods in India's Sikkim state, lasting three days, leave over 100...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story