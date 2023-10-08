Israel Attack Allegations Spark Heightened Security in London

Emergency Alert: Aviemore Braces for Severe Flooding
Following the circulation of videos depicting individuals celebrating the Hamas attack on Israel, there has been a surge in police patrols throughout London.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has emphasized her anticipation that law enforcement will employ all available legal measures to address manifestations of support for Hamas.
The Metropolitan Police has affirmed its commitment to offering a conspicuous presence to instill a sense of security within the communities.
This increased police presence comes in the wake of a significant offensive launched by Palestinian militants from Gaza into Israel on Saturday.
Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ms Braverman said: “Whenever Israel is attacked, Islamists and other racists use Israeli defensive measures as a pretext to stir up hatred against British Jews.
“Yesterday I spoke with CST—UK [Community Security Trust] to ensure the Government is doing everything necessary for the protection of our Jewish communities.
“There must be zero tolerance for antisemitism or glorification of terrorism on the streets of Britain.”
The Immigration Minister, Robert Jenrick, has called upon the Metropolitan Police to intensify their patrols, citing concerns that some individuals are “celebrating the terrorist actions of Hamas.”
On social media, videos have been circulated showing the waving of Palestinian flags, car horns being sounded, and applause.
Mr. Jenrick has stressed the importance of the police treating this matter with gravity, asserting that such behavior has no rightful place within the United Kingdom.
In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “We are aware of a number of incidents, including those that have been shared on social media, in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza.
“The Met has increased policing patrols across parts of London in order to provide a visible presence and reassurance to our communities.
“Anyone who experiences threatening behavior or is worried about their safety is urged to contact police.
“We will ensure that an appropriate policing plan is in place in order to balance the right to protest against any disruption to Londoners.
