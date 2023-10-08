Israel Attack Allegations Spark Heightened Security in London

Increased police patrols in London due to videos celebrating the Hamas attack on Israel.

Suella Braverman calls for legal action against Hamas support and zero tolerance for antisemitism.

Metropolitan Police assures community safety with a visible presence.

Following the circulation of videos depicting individuals celebrating the Hamas attack on Israel, there has been a surge in police patrols throughout London.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has emphasized her anticipation that law enforcement will employ all available legal measures to address manifestations of support for Hamas.

The Metropolitan Police has affirmed its commitment to offering a conspicuous presence to instill a sense of security within the communities.

This increased police presence comes in the wake of a significant offensive launched by Palestinian militants from Gaza into Israel on Saturday.