Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Israel Attack Allegations Spark Heightened Security in London

Israel Attack Allegations Spark Heightened Security in London

Articles
Advertisement
Israel Attack Allegations Spark Heightened Security in London

Israel Attack Allegations Spark Heightened Security in London

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Increased police patrols in London due to videos celebrating the Hamas attack on Israel.
    • Advertisement
  • Suella Braverman calls for legal action against Hamas support and zero tolerance for antisemitism.
  • Metropolitan Police assures community safety with a visible presence.

Following the circulation of videos depicting individuals celebrating the Hamas attack on Israel, there has been a surge in police patrols throughout London.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has emphasized her anticipation that law enforcement will employ all available legal measures to address manifestations of support for Hamas.

The Metropolitan Police has affirmed its commitment to offering a conspicuous presence to instill a sense of security within the communities.

Advertisement

This increased police presence comes in the wake of a significant offensive launched by Palestinian militants from Gaza into Israel on Saturday.

Advertisement

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ms Braverman said: “Whenever Israel is attacked, Islamists and other racists use Israeli defensive measures as a pretext to stir up hatred against British Jews.

Advertisement

“Yesterday I spoke with CST—UK [Community Security Trust] to ensure the Government is doing everything necessary for the protection of our Jewish communities.

Advertisement

“There must be zero tolerance for antisemitism or glorification of terrorism on the streets of Britain.”

Advertisement

The Immigration Minister, Robert Jenrick, has called upon the Metropolitan Police to intensify their patrols, citing concerns that some individuals are “celebrating the terrorist actions of Hamas.”

On social media, videos have been circulated showing the waving of Palestinian flags, car horns being sounded, and applause.

Mr. Jenrick has stressed the importance of the police treating this matter with gravity, asserting that such behavior has no rightful place within the United Kingdom.

‘Provide balance’

Advertisement

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “We are aware of a number of incidents, including those that have been shared on social media, in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza.

Advertisement

“The Met has increased policing patrols across parts of London in order to provide a visible presence and reassurance to our communities.

Advertisement

“Anyone who experiences threatening behavior or is worried about their safety is urged to contact police.

“We will ensure that an appropriate policing plan is in place in order to balance the right to protest against any disruption to Londoners.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Emergency Alert: Aviemore Braces for Severe Flooding
Emergency Alert: Aviemore Braces for Severe Flooding

Severe flood warning for Aviemore in the Scottish Highlands. Met Office Amber...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story