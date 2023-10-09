Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Israel Declares ‘Complete Siege’ on Gaza: No Electricity, Food, or Fuel

Israel Declares ‘Complete Siege’ on Gaza: No Electricity, Food, or Fuel

Articles
Advertisement
Israel Declares ‘Complete Siege’ on Gaza: No Electricity, Food, or Fuel

Israel Declares ‘Complete Siege’ on Gaza: No Electricity, Food, or Fuel

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Israel imposes comprehensive blockade on Gaza Strip in response to Hamas attack.
  • The blockade includes a complete halt to power, food, and gas supplies to Gaza.
  • Hamas continues rocket attacks on Israeli cities.
    • Advertisement

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Monday that his country was implementing a comprehensive blockade on the Gaza Strip in response to a recent deadly attack by the militant group Hamas, the most severe in decades.

Gallant emphasized that this blockade would entail a complete halt to the supply of power, food, and gas to the Palestinian territory.

On Monday, Hamas continued its rocket attacks on several Israeli cities.

For almost 16 years, Israel has maintained a blockade on the Gaza Strip, including its airspace and coastline, following Hamas’s assumption of power.

Egypt has also enforced a land border blockade with the Strip.

Advertisement

An Israeli military spokesperson revealed that Israeli forces have assumed “control” of border areas, and around 300,000 reservists have been mobilized to address the situation.

The Israeli Defense Force reported conducting 500 airstrikes against Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night.

The Palestinian Authority has accused the Israeli military of engaging in a massacre and specifically targeting a refugee camp, resulting in at least 21 casualties in the city of Rafah.

Also Read

The Enigma of King Charles: Israel’s Ally or Not?
The Enigma of King Charles: Israel’s Ally or Not?

UK PM Rishi Sunak expresses support for Israel after Hamas attack. Sunak...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story