Israel-Hamas conflict live updates

What Is Happening?

Israeli forces clashed with Hamas fighters in southern Israel, and airstrikes in Gaza resulted in casualties. Over 600 Israelis, including 44 soldiers, and at least 313 Palestinians, including 20 children, were reported dead, with many more wounded. The situation escalated, with Israel considering it a war, while Hamas expressed readiness for further escalation.

The Israeli military reported killing “hundreds of people” and capturing dozens. Hostages were reportedly taken to Gaza. A brief exchange of strikes between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah raised concerns of a broader conflict. In Egypt, a policeman killed two Israeli tourists and an Egyptian.

The UN Security Council is set to meet to discuss diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider conflict.