Israel-Hamas conflict live updates

What Is Happening?
The Israeli military reported killing “hundreds of people” and capturing dozens. Hostages were reportedly taken to Gaza. A brief exchange of strikes between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah raised concerns of a broader conflict. In Egypt, a policeman killed two Israeli tourists and an Egyptian.
The UN Security Council is set to meet to discuss diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider conflict.
Israeli Forces Launch Operation to Liberate Hostages from Hamas
Israeli Schools Closed for Two More Days, says officials
Hamas Rearms in Southern Israel: A New Arms Race?
Hamas death toll reaches 600: Israel retaliates with strikes on Gaza
Tensions Escalate as Israel Responds to Hamas' Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Hamas infiltrates Israeli towns and fires rockets from Gaza. Hamas signals disapproval of Arab-Israeli normalization. Conflict in 2023 leads to numerous casualties, sparking global concern. In a sudden and audacious assault, the Palestinian group Hamas initiated a major offensive against Israel on Saturday, marking the most significant attack in years. The operation combined a multi-pronged approach, involving armed militants infiltrating several Israeli towns and a relentless barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip. Mohammad Deif, a senior Hamas military...
Palestinians Celebrate on Israeli Tank After Hamas Attack
Hamas attacked Israel, killing 20 and injuring hundreds. Palestinians celebrated on an Israeli tank. Israel has blockaded Gaza since Hamas took control in 2007. In a surprising turn of events, Palestinians celebrated atop an Israeli tank on Saturday following a major attack by Hamas, marking one of the most significant confrontations between the two sides in years. The jubilant Palestinians were seen on the tank, chanting slogans like "Allah-hu-Akbar! (God is the greatest)," as per reports. Earlier in the day,...
What is Hamas and 'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood'?
Hamas launches surprise rocket attack on Israel. Over 5,000 rockets fired, resulting in at least 40 casualties. Hamas has been involved in numerous rounds of conflict with Israel since 2007. In a shocking turn of events, the Palestinian group Hamas, formally known as the Islamic Resistance Movement, launched a surprise attack from the Gaza Strip into Israel, marking one of the most serious escalations in the Israel-Palestinian conflict in recent years. The assault, named "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood," unleashed a barrage...
Hamas surprise attack becomes 'historic failure' for Israeli intelligence
Hamas launched an unprecedented assault on Israel. The attack took the nation completely by surprise. The question arises: Why did Israeli intelligence services fail to anticipate this assault? In a startling turn of events on Saturday, the Palestinian group Hamas launched an unprecedented assault on Israel. They fired thousands of rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip and saw dozens of fighters breach the heavily fortified border through air, land, and sea. According to Middle East expert David Khalfa, this...
