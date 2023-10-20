Israel-Hamas War: 7 Gaza Hospitals Shutdown, Healthcare Crisis Escalates

Advertisement Gaza’s healthcare in dire straits amid Israeli airstrikes.

7 hospitals and 21 health centers out of service.

Advertisement Tragic toll: 64 medical staff killed, 23 ambulances destroyed. As Israel’s airstrikes persist, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health revealed that seven hospitals, along with 21 primary care health centers in Gaza, have become inoperable. Additionally, a tragic toll of 64 medical personnel has lost their lives. Advertisement

Advertisement

“Due to the Israeli violations, seven hospitals are out of service and 21 Primary Health care centers as well. 64 medical staff were killed and 23 ambulances were destroyed,” said the health ministry spokesperson Dr. Ashraf Al-Qidra.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs noted that over 60% of primary care facilities have ceased operations, while Gaza’s hospitals teeter on the edge of collapse due to critical shortages of power, medication, essential equipment, and specialized personnel.

Also Read Israel-Hamas War: Biden Seeks $105B Extra Funding, $14B for Israel Biden administration to request $105 billion for aid to Ukraine and Israel...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.