Israel-Hamas War: Aid Flow to Gaza Falls Short, Warns UN Chief

  • UN’s Martin Griffiths issues warning on dire situation in Gaza
  • Humanitarian aid in Gaza trickling, basic needs unmet
  • Concern over ongoing heavy bombardments, even in supposed safe areas
UN Humanitarian Chief Martin Griffiths has issued a stark warning about the dire situation in Gaza, stressing that humanitarian aid is flowing at a trickle and that the world is falling short of meeting the basic needs of this population.

Griffiths, who serves as the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, has expressed deep concern over the ongoing heavy bombardments in Gaza, even in areas that should be considered safe zones.

In a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Griffiths emphasized that international rules of engagement during conflict are crystal clear: the safety and well-being of civilians must be prioritized, ensuring they have access to essential necessities.

This troubling revelation comes in the wake of a report from the UN agency responsible for Palestinian affairs, which noted a recent fuel delivery but also warned of dangerously low supplies throughout Gaza.

