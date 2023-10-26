Israel-Hamas War: Aid Flow to Gaza Falls Short, Warns UN Chief

UN’s Martin Griffiths issues warning on dire situation in Gaza

Humanitarian aid in Gaza trickling, basic needs unmet

Concern over ongoing heavy bombardments, even in supposed safe areas

UN Humanitarian Chief Martin Griffiths has issued a stark warning about the dire situation in Gaza, stressing that humanitarian aid is flowing at a trickle and that the world is falling short of meeting the basic needs of this population.

Griffiths, who serves as the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, has expressed deep concern over the ongoing heavy bombardments in Gaza, even in areas that should be considered safe zones.

In a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Griffiths emphasized that international rules of engagement during conflict are crystal clear: the safety and well-being of civilians must be prioritized, ensuring they have access to essential necessities.

This troubling revelation comes in the wake of a report from the UN agency responsible for Palestinian affairs, which noted a recent fuel delivery but also warned of dangerously low supplies throughout Gaza.

