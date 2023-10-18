Israel-Hamas War: Anger Spreads Across Arab Nations Over Gaza Hospital Blast

LGBTQ+ Wins Equal Housing Rights Battle in Hong Kong
Protests against Israel erupted in multiple Middle Eastern and North African countries on Tuesday, triggered by an explosion at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, which Palestinian officials attributed to Israel.
However, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied this accusation, claiming that it was the result of a failed rocket launch by Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants and not an airstrike due to the lack of structural damage at the hospital.
Several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq, issued statements condemning Israel and accusing its military of bombing the hospital.
Anti-Israel protests occurred in Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Egypt, Tunisia, and the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.
These events unfolded amid ongoing conflict in Gaza, which had been under siege by Israel in response to a large-scale terror attack by Hamas in Israel on October 7.
The situation escalated to the point where protesters gathered near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan, and Jordanian security forces had to disperse them, including using tear gas.
In Lebanon, protesters attempted to breach security barriers near the US embassy, leading to chaotic scenes.
In Iran, rallies were held outside the French and British embassies in Tehran, with demonstrators expressing strong anti-Israel sentiments. Similar protests took place in other Iranian cities.
Tunis, Tunisia, also saw mass protests in solidarity with the Palestinian people and against Israeli actions in Gaza.
In Istanbul, Turkish security forces used water cannons and pepper spray to disperse protesters who breached the compound where the Israeli consulate is situated.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the events in Gaza and called for international action to address the situation.
The explosion at the hospital led to the cancellation of a planned summit between US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Jordan, Egypt, and the Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in the West Bank.
Jordan’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ayman Safadi, posted on X, “How many innocent Palestinians must die before Israel stops its war on Gaza?”
Safadi called for peace and said international law “can’t be selective,” and that the “World must speak clearly, act promptly against this war.”
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that as Israeli airstrikes persist and backup generator fuel supplies dwindle, hospitals in Gaza are compelled to shut down, endangering the lives of thousands.
Image Courtesy: CNN
1. Al-Shifa Hospital: The only water source is a well, according to Gaza’s deputy health minister on Oct. 12.
2. Al Awda Hospital: The hospital was given just two hours to evacuate on Oct. 13, according to Doctors Without Borders.
3. Beit Hanoun Hospital: Operations ceased due to Israeli bombardment on Oct. 14.
4. Al-Quds Hospital: On Oct. 14, Israel told the hospital to evacuate by 4 p.m. the same day, but hospital officials said they cannot move delicate patients.
5. Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital: A blast on Oct. 17 killed hundreds, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
6. Al-Durrah Children’s Hospital: The hospital evacuated on Oct. 14 after allegedly being targeted with internationally prohibited white phosphorus bombs, according to Gaza’s health minister.
7. Al-Aqsa Martyrs: The hospital has been using ice cream trucks from local factories as makeshift morgues to supplement the overflowing hospital mortuaries.
8. European Gaza: The only water source is from a well, according to Gaza’s deputy health minister on Oct. 12.
9. Kuwaiti Hospital: After receiving a second warning on Oct. 16 to evacuate, the director general of the hospital said the hospital wouldn’t do so.
Although the IDF has stated that it does not intentionally target hospitals, reports from the UN and Doctors Without Borders indicate that Israeli airstrikes have indeed hit medical facilities, including hospitals and ambulances.
Hospitals were already grappling with severe challenges in providing care to the injured due to electricity and water shortages.
The Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, responsible for overseeing and funding the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital, expressed condemnation of the explosion in a statement released on Tuesday.
“Gaza remains bereft of safe havens,” the diocese said, calling the blast a crime against humanity.
“Hospitals, by the tenets of international humanitarian law, are sanctuaries, yet this assault has transgressed those sacred boundaries,” the statement reads.
