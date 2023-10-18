Israel-Hamas War: Biden in Israel: Gaza Aid Flow Uninterrupted

Israel permits humanitarian aid to reach southern Gaza, with a condition not to benefit Hamas.

Gaza experiences shortages due to a blockade following the October 7 attacks.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office has stated that humanitarian aid, including food, water, and medicine, can be allowed to reach civilians in southern Gaza, with the condition that the aid does not reach Hamas.

This comes as Gaza faces a shortage of basic necessities due to a blockade imposed after the October 7 attacks.

During his visit to Israel, President Biden expressed his urging for Israel to permit humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, on the condition that it does not benefit the Hamas group.

Israel has agreed not to obstruct aid deliveries from Egypt, offering a glimmer of hope to civilians in the blockaded enclave who have been enduring days of deadly Israeli airstrikes.

As of now, there has been no immediate response from Egypt, where emergency supplies are waiting to cross through a critical land border into Gaza.

President Biden made this announcement during a strongly-worded speech in Tel Aviv, reiterating the United States’ unwavering support for Israel in its struggle against Hamas while emphasizing that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people.

