Israel-Hamas War: China, Russia Slam Israel Amid Deepening West Divide

Putin and Xi to meet in Beijing this week.

They share a vision for a new international order less dominated by the US and its allies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet in Beijing this week.

The meeting is expected to highlight their shared vision for a new international order that is less dominated by the United States and its democratic allies.

This summit between the leaders of Russia and China occurs against the backdrop of increasing global geopolitical tensions.

These tensions initially escalated following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which occurred just three weeks after their last meeting in Beijing in 2022.

Now, with Israel’s military actions against the Palestinian militant group Hamas potentially leading to a broader conflict in the Middle East, the situation has grown even more complex.

Both Beijing and Moscow have voiced criticism of Israel’s actions and have called for a ceasefire. This is another example of their joint efforts to present an alternative leadership to that of the United States, which supports Israel’s right to defend itself.

In the midst of these developments, US President Joe Biden is confirmed to travel to Israel on Wednesday to express support for Israel’s efforts against Hamas.

At the same time, the US is actively seeking ways to alleviate humanitarian suffering in Gaza and is cautioning other regional actors from becoming further entangled in the conflict.

During their upcoming meeting this week, Xi and Putin are expected to discuss the situation in Gaza. Putin’s presence in Beijing is notable, as he arrived as a guest of honor at the Belt and Road Forum, marking an unusual foreign trip for the diplomatically isolated Russian leader.

The Belt and Road Forum, a two-day diplomatic event, will be attended by heads of state, representatives, and delegations from over 140 countries.

It commemorates the ten-year anniversary of Xi’s global infrastructure funding initiative, offering him an opportunity to showcase China’s expanding global ambitions.

