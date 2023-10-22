Israel-Hamas War: Death Toll Climbs: Gaza Records 4,651 Fatalities

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry reports 4,651 fatalities since October 7th.

14,245 individuals have been injured in Gaza.

In the past 24 hours, 266 Palestinians, including 117 children, lost their lives.

This morning, we have received a substantial influx of graphic imagery from Gaza, some of which depict deceased children within a central Gaza hospital.

The distressing visuals captured at Al Aqsa Hospital show the bodies of at least 11 children, including two infants, as well as numerous deceased Palestinians being prepared for burial.

These images were provided by a photographer affiliated with the AFP news agency.

Many of these visuals are too distressing for us to display here. Our responsibility is to make thoughtful decisions when covering this conflict, striking a balance between conveying the severity of the war’s impact on civilians and respecting the sensitivity of our audience.

Among the images are scenes of lifeless children arranged side by side on a sheet, some with visible head injuries.

Another image depicts a man holding a deceased child, both bearing visible injuries, though the exact time and location of these casualties remain uncertain.

The Al Aqsa Hospital is situated in Deir Al Balah, a city that has endured Israeli airstrikes over the past week.

Notably, this city lies beyond the northern Gaza evacuation zone, which Israel has advised civilians to leave and head south. Nevertheless, Israel continues to target areas in central and southern Gaza.

We are actively pursuing further information about the situation within this hospital and others throughout Gaza.

