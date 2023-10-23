Israel-Hamas War: Doctors issues catastrophic effects amid heavy Gaza bombardment

Doctors issue catastrophic effects amid heavy bombardment in Israel-Hamas War.

This circumstance emphasizes how urgently current Gaza problem needs to be resolved.

Numerous children’s bodies were lying on the bloody floor in the hospital morgue.

Medical professionals in the Gaza Strip have issued a warning about the “catastrophic consequences” in the event of a stoppage in the electricity supply as fuel in the hospitals may run out in the next 48 hours due to the Israeli forces’ continuous bombardment of the besieged region.

Babies on ventilators would not live, and physicians would be powerless to save them. In a video posted by the Gaza Ministry of Health, Dr. Fu’ad al-Bulbul, the head of the neonatal department unit at Al-Shifa Hospital, discussed the severe situation.

He said, “Most of [the] babies depend[ing] on ventilators will die because we can save only one [or] two babies but, we cannot save all babies.”

He voiced concern about the scarcity of gasoline needed to maintain the hospital’s generators and electricity supply.

In addition, UNRWA issued a warning, stating that its gasoline supplies may run out in three days, endangering humanitarian work in Gaza.

According to al-Bulbul, the nursery at Al-Shifa Hospital, which has 45 incubators, primarily treats preterm infants born out of high-risk pregnancies.

He said, “Unfortunately, at the moment we do have not any medical supply — the essential drugs which are essential drugs as lifesaving for baby in the first two hours of life.”

The physician disclosed a serious lack of vital medications, such as caffeine citrate and surfactant, as a result of the unit’s heavy workload, the majority of the infants’ severe illnesses, and the medical staff’s exhausting 18-day workweek.

After Israel intensified its attacks on the war-torn enclave and another convoy of 17 relief trucks arrived, scores of Palestinians were killed in central Gaza on Sunday as the region deals with “catastrophic” shortages.

Iran warned that if the violence continues unchecked, the area may become “out of control”. Hezbollah in Lebanon received a stern warning from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who declared that involvement would be “the mistake of its life”.

If there was any “escalation” of hostilities, Washington would not hesitate to take action against those attempting to inflame tensions.

Hamas fighters from Gaza broke through into Israel, killing at least 1,400 people, the majority of them were civilians on October 7.

In the worst attack in Israel’s history, they also took over 200 hostages.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, Israel has retaliated with a ceaseless bombing campaign that has killed over 4,600 Palestinians, mostly civilians and over 1,000 children.

According to officials, Deir al-Balah, a town in the center, was especially severely affected throughout the course of Saturday and Sunday night.

According to the ministry, Over thirty homes were destroyed during the overnight strikes in central Gaza, which also claimed at least eighty lives.

Numerous children’s bodies were lying on the bloody floor in the hospital morgue, where grieving relatives sobbed as they identified the victims.

Among them were a small boy who had pulled back the blanket covering his little sister’s body and a man who was holding his deceased toddler.

Wael Wafi said while staring at his cousin’s body and keeping his arm over his three-year-old daughter Misk, “My cousin was sleeping in his house with his daughter in his arms. He was a man with no record, nothing to do with the resistance.”

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) announced on Sunday that 29 of its employees have died since the conflict began, with half of them being instructors. It had recorded a toll of 17 on Saturday.

The bombing’s scope has rendered it impossible for essential systems to operate. According to the UN, cold storage ran out and scores of unidentifiable bodies were buried in a mass grave near Gaza City.

According to the army, an anti-tank missile fired by Hamas fighters inside the enclave killed an Israeli soldier close to the Gaza border.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued a warning, saying it might take months to defeat Hamas.

Gallant said, “It will take one month, two months, three months, and at the end, there will be no more Hamas.”

On Sunday, a second convoy of 17 relief trucks arrived in Gaza from Egypt following intense talks and pressure from the US. The first convoy of 20 trucks arrived on Saturday.

Six more vehicles were spotted departing Rafah after refueling from the crossing’s depleting fuel supply. Israel has cut off the enclave’s supplies of food, water, fuel, and electricity, causing catastrophic shortages.

It later started supplying water to the south again on October 15.

The UN claims that 100 trucks a day are required in Gaza to meet the requirements of its 2.4 million inhabitants, despite reports in Egyptian media that another 40 trucks would arrive on Monday.

Fuel deliveries have not occurred, despite a Sunday warning from UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini that supplies will run out “in three days”.

He said, “Without fuel, there will be no water, no functioning hospitals and.. aid will not reach many civilians in desperate need.”

According to the Gaza authorities, the raids damaged 165,000 dwelling units, or half of all the housing in the Gaza Strip.

Concerns about the conflict’s potential to escalate have grown, as Israel acknowledged on Sunday that it had inadvertently struck an Egyptian border post. Cairo said that the incident had resulted in “minor injuries” to an unidentified number of border guards.

Israel’s Netanyahu warned that it would be “the mistake of its life” if Hezbollah, a close ally of Hamas and Iran, entered the fight, as there were further gunfire exchanges over Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.

He said, “We will strike it with a force it cannot even imagine, and the significance for it and the state of Lebanon will be devastating.”

Iran’s senior diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, issued a warning about the violence spreading on Sunday. He stated that if Israel and Washington did not “immediately stop the crime against humanity and genocide in Gaza.. the region will go out of control”.

However, just hours after the Pentagon took steps to increase military preparedness in the area, Washington declared that it would not think twice to take action in the case of any “escalation”.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said, “If any group or any country is looking to widen this conflict and take advantage of this very unfortunate situation that we see, our advice is: don’t.”

