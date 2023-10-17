Israel-Hamas War: Donald Trump vows to banish Hamas allies from US

Donald Trump vows to banish Hamas allies from US amid Israel-Hamas War.

He also pledged to dispatch law enforcement to pro-Hamas demonstrations.

Donald Trump declared on Monday that if he were to be re-elected, he would implement a ban on individuals who support Hamas from entering the United States.

He also pledged to dispatch law enforcement to pro-Hamas demonstrations to apprehend and expel foreign supporters. These promises came during a campaign visit in Iowa in response to the conflict initiated by Hamas, which led to the killing of at least 1,400 Israelis and the reported loss of over 2,800 Palestinian lives in Gaza.

Trump further stated that if granted a second term in the White House, he would prohibit the entry of anyone who does not support Israel’s right to exist and would revoke the visas of foreign students considered “antisemitic.”

Additionally, he vowed to increase travel bans from “terror-plagued countries” and proposed “strong ideological screening” for immigrants, though he did not elaborate on the enforcement of these demands.

It’s important to note that Trump’s immigration policies have faced legal challenges in the past, particularly his ban on immigrants from Muslim-majority countries.

President Joe Biden ended it upon taking office while the Supreme Court upheld the ban, lower courts later struck it down.

Trump also read a poem comparing immigrants to deadly snakes during his speech. Jaime Harrison, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, criticized Trump’s pledges as Islamophobic and extreme, aimed at exploiting “fear and anxiety.”

Trump is a leading candidate for the White House nomination in the 2024 election, with his firm stance on immigration being a significant aspect of his first term as of now.

He outlined his intent to significantly tighten US immigration laws in his speech, disqualifying individuals who oppose Israel’s right to exist, support Hamas or its ideology, and those with communist, Marxist, or fascist beliefs.

It’s worth noting that most of Trump’s Republican rivals have expressed strong condemnation of Hamas and provided support for a potential Israeli invasion of Gaza.

However, Trump’s proposals represent a particularly tough set of measures to keep individuals who sympathize with Hamas out of the United States.

It should be noted that the United States, along with several other countries, designates Hamas as a “terrorist organization.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, one of Trump’s Republican rivals for the presidential nomination, also expressed support for the deportation of foreign students who endorse Hamas and suggested barring Gaza refugees from entering the US if he were to be elected president.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, one of Trump's Republican rivals for the presidential nomination, also expressed support for the deportation of foreign students who endorse Hamas and suggested barring Gaza refugees from entering the US if he were to be elected president.