Israel-Hamas War: Egyptian woman confronts reporter over biased portrayal of war

A woman objected to a CNN correspondent about how the Israel-Palestine conflict was being covered by Western media at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, Palestine.

The internet has gone crazy over a video of Egyptian podcaster Rahma Zein challenging CNN reporter Clarissa Ward about the channel’s coverage of the Israel-Palestine conflict near the border between Egypt and Gaza.

Zein was trying to construct barriers by bombing roads leading into Gaza while taking part in a protest at the border against the Israeli government’s directives not to permit aid to enter the war-torn region.

She attacked the Western media for failing to report on the more than 4,000 Palestinian deaths—1,000 of them children—at the hands of Israeli forces who are gathering soldiers along the border in anticipation of an impending ground invasion of Gaza.

She said this during her intense conversation with Ward: “We ask you to condemn! Where are your condemnations? Where is your channel (CNN) covering this? Cover this! Say the truth!”

The United States was among the first nations to declare support for Israel’s “right to self-defence” Upon the attack by Hamas gunmen in southern Israel

Washington has persisted in providing military assistance for Israel’s anticipated assault on Gaza despite the unending loss of Palestinian civilian lives.

Ward, who was listening from a distance, moved to answer the young podcaster, but Zein cut her off and carried on with her vehement tirade, saying: “I understand you have your foreign policy. I understand you speak for your government. I understand you represent your government, but with that being said, you’re a country that has claimed ‘free speech.’

CNN should just pack his bags and go home

This time, the Egyptian woman confronts CNN’s Clarissa Ward and calls out their lies. pic.twitter.com/ZxTnuKqRVM — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 21, 2023

“Your customised democracy is actually what led to Hamas and now we are watching an occupation. We are watching the result of your silence, of your misrepresentation of Arabs, of your dehumanisation of Arabs. What do you have to say for yourselves?”

“We stand with Palestine. We stand with Arabs,” Zein said before calling out the Western media for “controlling the narrative” and pressing that the voices of Arabs, who “suffer for it.”

Ward asked the young girl for an interview after hearing how devastated she was by the harsh reality she had been exposed to.

In response, Zein enquired, “Will you even air it? Will you edit it?”

Advertisement CNN Air the Interview with Egyptian woman Today.@clarissaward are you going to Air it on be on @CNN too?! pic.twitter.com/8tcAj1k99y — Walid Mahmoud  (@WalidMahmodRouk) October 20, 2023

However, BBC Arabic broadcast her interview. Along with other demonstrators, the young podcaster had been camped out at the Rafah crossing, demanding the quick delivery of relief to Gaza.

She has been using social media sites like Instagram and X, the former name of Twitter, to advocate for a free Palestine and the termination of Israeli occupation in Gaza. Reword this using the same style.

