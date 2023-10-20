Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Access Crisis, World Food Programme’s Plea

Advertisement WFP urgently calls for unrestricted Gaza access to deliver essential aid.

Cindy McCain, WFP executive director, warns of less than a week’s food supply.

Advertisement Supplies are delayed at Rafah border crossing with Egypt. The UN World Food Programme (WFP) is urging for “comprehensive and unrestricted access” to the Gaza Strip to ensure crucial humanitarian assistance reaches its civilian population. Advertisement

Cindy McCain, executive director, says the WFP has “less than a week of food left” in the densely-populated enclave with supplies continuing to be held up at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

Advertisement

“People are going to die unless we can gain access,” she warns, adding that the organisation hoped tomorrow would see their trucks make the crossing.

Advertisement The head of the aid organization stated that WFP takes every possible measure to ensure that food reaches its intended recipients, preventing it from falling into the wrong hands. Also Read France on Alert: Bomb Scares Spark Evacuations 18 arrests made in response to hoax bomb threats in France. Targets... To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement