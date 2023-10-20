Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Access Crisis, World Food Programme’s Plea

France on Alert: Bomb Scares Spark Evacuations
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) is urging for “comprehensive and unrestricted access” to the Gaza Strip to ensure crucial humanitarian assistance reaches its civilian population.
Cindy McCain, executive director, says the WFP has “less than a week of food left” in the densely-populated enclave with supplies continuing to be held up at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
“People are going to die unless we can gain access,” she warns, adding that the organisation hoped tomorrow would see their trucks make the crossing.
The head of the aid organization stated that WFP takes every possible measure to ensure that food reaches its intended recipients, preventing it from falling into the wrong hands.
