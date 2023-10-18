Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Death Toll Soars: Nearly 3,500 Lives Lost

- Gaza’s death toll since October 7: 3,478 lives lost, 12,000+ injured.
- President El-Sisi declares 3-day mourning in Egypt after Gaza hospital explosion.
- Mourning in Egypt to honor victims and support Palestinians.
Since October 7, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported a tragic toll of 3,478 lives lost, along with over 12,000 individuals injured.
In response to the devastating explosion at Gaza’s Al-Ahli hospital, resulting in a high casualty count, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has announced a three-day state of nationwide mourning in Egypt, according to a statement released by the Egyptian presidential office on Wednesday.
“President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi decided to declare a state of general mourning throughout the Arab Republic of Egypt for a period of three days, to mourn the lives of the innocent victims of the crime of bombing the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, and for all the martyrs among the brotherly Palestinian people,” statement read.
