Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Death Toll Soars: Nearly 3,500 Lives Lost

Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Death Toll Soars: Nearly 3,500 Lives Lost

Articles
Advertisement
Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Death Toll Soars: Nearly 3,500 Lives Lost

Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Death Toll Soars: Nearly 3,500 Lives Lost

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Gaza’s death toll since October 7: 3,478 lives lost, 12,000+ injured.
  • President El-Sisi declares 3-day mourning in Egypt after Gaza hospital explosion.
    • Advertisement
  • Mourning in Egypt to honor victims and support Palestinians.

Since October 7, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported a tragic toll of 3,478 lives lost, along with over 12,000 individuals injured.

Advertisement

In response to the devastating explosion at Gaza’s Al-Ahli hospital, resulting in a high casualty count, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has announced a three-day state of nationwide mourning in Egypt, according to a statement released by the Egyptian presidential office on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi decided to declare a state of general mourning throughout the Arab Republic of Egypt for a period of three days, to mourn the lives of the innocent victims of the crime of bombing the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, and for all the martyrs among the brotherly Palestinian people,” statement read.

Also Read

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story