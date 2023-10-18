Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Death Toll Soars: Nearly 3,500 Lives Lost

Gaza’s death toll since October 7: 3,478 lives lost, 12,000+ injured.

President El-Sisi declares 3-day mourning in Egypt after Gaza hospital explosion.

Mourning in Egypt to honor victims and support Palestinians.

In response to the devastating explosion at Gaza's Al-Ahli hospital, resulting in a high casualty count, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has announced a three-day state of nationwide mourning in Egypt, according to a statement released by the Egyptian presidential office on Wednesday.

“President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi decided to declare a state of general mourning throughout the Arab Republic of Egypt for a period of three days, to mourn the lives of the innocent victims of the crime of bombing the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, and for all the martyrs among the brotherly Palestinian people,” statement read.