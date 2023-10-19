Israel-Hamas War: Gaza needs aid now says UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges urgent humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Emphasis on unhindered and safe aid distribution for 2.2 million people in Gaza.

Israel's Defense Minister motivates troops on Gaza border.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the urgent and ongoing need for substantial humanitarian assistance in Gaza during a press conference held in Cairo, alongside Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

Guterres underscored the necessity of providing unhindered and swift humanitarian access to the 2.2 million people living in Gaza.

He reiterated the importance of ensuring that aid can be delivered and distributed safely.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Defense Minister met with Israeli infantry soldiers at the Gaza border, encouraging them to prepare and stay organized for their duties, according to the AP news agency.