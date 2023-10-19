Israel-Hamas War: Gaza needs aid now says UN chief

Jim Jordan’s House Speaker Bid Sparks Ugly Threats
Republicans claim they faced intimidation and death threats from Jim Jordan's supporters....
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the urgent and ongoing need for substantial humanitarian assistance in Gaza during a press conference held in Cairo, alongside Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.
Guterres underscored the necessity of providing unhindered and swift humanitarian access to the 2.2 million people living in Gaza.
He reiterated the importance of ensuring that aid can be delivered and distributed safely.
Meanwhile, Israel’s Defense Minister met with Israeli infantry soldiers at the Gaza border, encouraging them to prepare and stay organized for their duties, according to the AP news agency.
“Whoever sees Gaza from afar now, will see it from the inside,” he said. “I promise you.”
Tens of thousands of Israeli troops have been assembled along the border.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.