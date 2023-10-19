Israel-Hamas War: Gaza war risks becoming ‘a region-wide conflict’ warns Russia

Warning: Storm Babet Prompts Stay-at-Home Orders
Russia has expressed concern about the Gaza crisis potentially evolving into a larger conflict in the region.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also voiced criticism towards the United States for vetoing a UN resolution that called for a ceasefire, suggesting that this move could contribute to the further escalation of the conflict.
“We are witnessing attempts to blame everything on Iran again. We consider these [accusations] quite provocative. The Iranian leadership takes a responsible, balanced position and calls for preventing this conflict from spreading to the entire region – to neighboring countries,” Lavrov said.
When questioned about means to halt the violence, Lavrov emphasized that a UN Security Council resolution, urging all parties involved to promptly cease hostilities, represents the most effective course of action.
“What are the prospects? I assume the consultation of interested countries will continue. Egypt is taking the initiative. We would all like to see de-escalation in the Gaza Strip,” he said.
