Israel-Hamas War: Gaza’s Injured Children Without Families

He describes the scenes he’s seeing in Gaza as “the phenomenon of wounded child, no surviving family”.

“Every day we have these cases where we are told this is the only surviving family member,” he said.

On Sunday he said he treated a five-year-old girl with burns and another four-year-old girl also with facial burns and a head injury.

“They were the only ones who were dug up from the family home as survivors,” he said.

"They were the only ones who were dug up from the family home as survivors," he said.

In the UK, cases are then processed by family courts to determine the outcome for the child. “Any child who loses parents as a result of war will be traumatized by this experienced and it will be a long road of recovery for them,” she said. “There will be hundreds, if not thousands affected by this.”

In Gaza, groups working with refugees said there had already been a huge demand for psychosocial support and counselling for young people before the latest war.

“Now with the trauma, PTSD and depression children are going through, it can only be getting worse,” said Tamara Alrifai from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Dr. Abu Sittah has reported that British counter-terrorism police have visited his family in the UK. During an interview on the BBC's Newsnight program, he mentioned that his family underwent a questioning process, and this matter is currently being addressed by his legal representatives.

He said: “I need to find out why someone thought it was a good idea to ask my wife which part of the hospital I’m in, who paid for my ticket, and which charity I work for.”

“It’s a kind of brutish attempt at harassment… as if my wife did not have enough to worry about,” he added.

In a statement the Metropolitan Police told the BBC: “On 16 October, police officers responding to a report that a man was planning to travel to a war zone attended an address in north London where they spoke with one of the occupants.

“Having identified that the man had left the UK for humanitarian purposes, the officers signposted the occupant to current FCDO advice.”

According to Dr. Abu Sittah, a significant number of individuals in northern Gaza have chosen not to heed the Israeli military's advisory to relocate to the southern part of Gaza in order to avoid becoming targets. They have opted to remain in their residences, mainly due to the belief that the areas designated as safe are still being subjected to attacks with equal intensity, much like the areas that aren't considered safe. Furthermore, Dr. Abu Sittah highlights that evacuating Al Shifa hospital, where the majority of patients are in critical condition, is not feasible at this time. Moreover, many of those who have decided to remain in their homes in northern Gaza are also apprehensive about the possibility of being compelled to leave the territory altogether.

“Becoming refugees is such a formative part of Palestinian identity and people just do not want to go through this again, and so people are staying put,” he said.

