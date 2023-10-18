Israel-Hamas War: Global leaders decry Israel for its attack on Gaza hospital

Global leaders decry Israel for its attack on Gaza Hospital during the Israel-Hamas War.

Israeli airstrike on a hospital has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 500 lives.

This ruthless attack has pushed the Palestinian death toll beyond 3,000.

Advertisement

An Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza City has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 500 lives, marking the deadliest single incident since Israel initiated a sustained bombing campaign in response to the October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas.

This ruthless attack has pushed the Palestinian death toll beyond 3,000, amplifying the humanitarian catastrophe experienced by Gazans due to the complete blockade imposed by Israel.

Leaders and international aid agencies from around the world have expressed strong reactions to this devastating event:

Pakistan PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza, emphasizing that targeting a hospital, a sanctuary for those in need, is an indefensible act of inhumanity. He called for the international community to act swiftly to stop the violence and hold those responsible accountable.

US President Joe Biden expressed outrage and deep sadness over the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, emphasizing the United States’ commitment to protecting civilian life during conflicts.

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned the attack, expressing horror at the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in a strike on a hospital in Gaza. He stressed the protection of hospitals and medical personnel under international humanitarian law.

Advertisement

Turkish President Erdogan decried the attack as a prime example of Israel’s attacks devoid of fundamental human values, urging humanity to take action against Israel’s unprecedented brutality in Gaza.

French President Macron emphasized that nothing can justify striking a hospital or targeting civilians and condemned the attack on the Al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, calling for a thorough investigation.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE strongly condemned the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces, which led to the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including children, at Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

WHO (World Health Organization) strongly condemned the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need for the active protection of civilians and health care and the reversal of evacuation orders.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi expressed grief and condemnation over the bombing of innocent Palestinians in Gaza’s hospital, holding the U.S. and Israel responsible.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyehi described the hospital massacre as evidence of the enemy’s brutality and a turning point in the conflict.

Advertisement

Malala Yousafzai condemned the bombing and called on the Israeli government to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. She also directed $300,000 to three charities aiding Palestinian people under attack.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad held Western countries, especially the United States, responsible for the massacre and accused them of being partners in operations designed to harm Palestinians.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Israel-Hamas War: Israel, Hamas accuse each other of staging vicious attack Israel, Hamas accuse each other of staging vicious attacks amid the Israel-Hamas...