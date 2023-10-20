Israel-Hamas War: Hamas Defeat Prompts Israel’s Gaza Breakup

Israeli Defense Minister aims to cut all ties with Gaza after defeating Hamas.

Israel previously supplied Gaza’s energy and monitored imports.

Ongoing airstrikes in response to Hamas attacks.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has proposed that the ultimate goal of their military operation in Gaza is to sever all connections with the territory.

He stated that once Hamas is defeated, Israel would no longer be responsible for Gaza’s well-being.

Prior to the conflict, Israel supplied most of Gaza’s energy and monitored imports into the region.

Israel’s ongoing airstrikes in Gaza are in response to attacks by Hamas on Israel, and they are also considering a ground offensive.

According to Mr. Gallant, the initial phase of the campaign aims to dismantle Hamas’s infrastructure.

The third phase, he said, “will require the removal of Israel’s responsibility for life in the Gaza Strip, and the establishment of a new security reality for the citizens of Israel”.

Despite Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza in 2005, the United Nations still considers the strip, along with the West Bank and East Jerusalem, as occupied territory.

Therefore, Israel is viewed as responsible for meeting the basic needs of Gaza’s population. Israel had previously allowed Gazans to cross the border for work and oversaw imports into the region to prevent weapons from reaching Hamas.

However, after the October 7th attacks, Israel cut off electricity supplies and deliveries of food and medicines to Gaza, resulting in a dire humanitarian situation described by the UN as “beyond catastrophic.”

The US and Egypt have reached an agreement to provide some relief to Gaza’s 2.2 million residents, but initial aid convoys have faced delays.

Humanitarian organizations stress that much more aid is urgently required. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also made a plea for aid trucks to be allowed into the territory at the Rafah border crossing.

“These trucks are not just trucks – they are a lifeline, they are the difference between life and death to many people in Gaza,” he said. “What we need is to make them move.”

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has affirmed his participation in a summit scheduled for Saturday in Cairo. The summit, hosted by Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, will bring together several global leaders with the goal of reaching a ceasefire and addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a two-state solution. The attendees will include Mr. Guterres, representatives from the EU, and delegates from various Arab and European nations.

