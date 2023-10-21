Israel-Hamas War: Hamas emits 2 American inmates as Gaza awaits humanitarian aid

Hamas emits 2 American inmates during the Israel-Hamas War.

This release offered a glimmer of hope in a desperate situation.

Hamas released two American prisoners held in Gaza as Israel continued its intensive bombardment of the densely populated area where millions were awaiting promised aid supplies on Saturday. This release offered a glimmer of hope in a desperate situation.

According to Israeli sources, the recent conflict involving Hamas led to the deaths of at least 1,400 people, primarily civilians, and the capture of over 200 individuals when Hamas initiated an offensive from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7.

The release of Judith and Natalie Raanan, a mother and daughter, brought a rare glimmer of hope, as the fate of these captives had been uncertain. This development was highlighted by Mirjana Spoljaric, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

US President Joe Biden, who had visited Israel to express support for the country and advocate for the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, expressed his joy over the release of the American prisoners. However, it’s important to note that despite this release, violence in Gaza persisted.

Israeli airstrikes targeted homes in northern Gaza, resulting in casualties. The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem reported that the Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza City, where both Christians and Muslims had sought refuge, was struck by Israeli forces.

Israel had previously urged civilians in the northern half of the Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, to evacuate.

Nonetheless, many people remained, citing concerns about losing their belongings and a lack of safe alternatives, as even southern areas were under attack.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, when asked about Israel’s conduct in the conflict, reiterated that Israel had the right to defend itself and prevent further attacks by Hamas.

He emphasized the importance of operations being conducted by international law, humanitarian law, and the law of war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel vowed to continue the fight until victory in Gaza and expressed determination to return abducted and missing individuals.

Israel’s Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, acknowledged that achieving Israel’s objectives would be neither quick nor easy.

Notably, President Biden suggested that the surprise attack by Hamas aimed at disrupting the potential normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a move sought by Riyadh. Riyadh, however, has not recognized Israel, emphasizing the need to address Palestinian statehood goals first.

Efforts to deliver aid to Gaza have focused on the Rafah crossing to Egypt, as it is the one access point not controlled by Israel.

The United Nations humanitarian affairs office reported extensive damage to homes in Gaza, with a significant number destroyed. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the expedited entry of aid trucks into Gaza and efficient inspection processes at the border crossing.

There is growing concern about the plight of civilians in Gaza while Western leaders have mainly expressed support for Israel’s campaign against Hamas.

Many Muslim-majority states have called for an immediate ceasefire, and protests demanding an end to the bombardment have taken place in cities across the Islamic world.

