Israel-Hamas War: Hezbollah Claims Responsibility for Attack on Israeli Tank

Hezbollah’s military faction has officially claimed responsibility for an assault on an Israeli tank situated along the Israel-Lebanon border in the early hours of Wednesday.

The attack specifically aimed at a Merkava tank and resulted in a direct hit that led to casualties among the tank’s crew, as stated in a released communication by the Iran-backed militant organization.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah disclosed the deaths of five of its fighters but did not offer specifics regarding the time or location of the incident.

The statement did not make any reference to the number of Israeli casualties.

In a separate video released on Wednesday, Hezbollah reported another strike on an Israeli army’s Al-Bayad site, targeting yet another Merkava tank on Tuesday afternoon.

The group asserted that their guided missiles resulted in confirmed casualties during this operation.