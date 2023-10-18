Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Israel-Hamas War: Hezbollah Claims Responsibility for Attack on Israeli Tank

Israel-Hamas War: Hezbollah Claims Responsibility for Attack on Israeli Tank

Articles
Advertisement
Israel-Hamas War: Hezbollah Claims Responsibility for Attack on Israeli Tank

Israel-Hamas War: Hezbollah Claims Responsibility for Attack on Israeli Tank

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Hezbollah claims Israeli tank attack responsibility
  • Merkava tank hit on Israel-Lebanon border
  • No mention of Israeli casualties in the statement
Advertisement

Hezbollah’s military faction has officially claimed responsibility for an assault on an Israeli tank situated along the Israel-Lebanon border in the early hours of Wednesday.

The attack specifically aimed at a Merkava tank and resulted in a direct hit that led to casualties among the tank’s crew, as stated in a released communication by the Iran-backed militant organization.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah disclosed the deaths of five of its fighters but did not offer specifics regarding the time or location of the incident.

The statement did not make any reference to the number of Israeli casualties.

In a separate video released on Wednesday, Hezbollah reported another strike on an Israeli army’s Al-Bayad site, targeting yet another Merkava tank on Tuesday afternoon.

The group asserted that their guided missiles resulted in confirmed casualties during this operation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Death Toll Soars: Nearly 3,500 Lives Lost
Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Death Toll Soars: Nearly 3,500 Lives Lost

Gaza's death toll since October 7: 3,478 lives lost, 12,000+ injured. President...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story