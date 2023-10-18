Israel-Hamas War: Israel, Hamas accuse each other of staging vicious attack

Israel, Hamas accuse each other of staging vicious attacks amid the Israel-Hamas War.

The hospital in Gaza was reportedly struck by Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday.

The Israeli military and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas have been blaming each other for the recent strike on a hospital in Gaza that resulted in the tragic deaths of over 500 innocent people.

The hospital in Gaza was reportedly struck by Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday, as confirmed by Palestinian health officials. This incident marked one of the deadliest attacks on a healthcare facility in the already devastated Gaza Strip since Israel’s response to a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7.

Additionally, in a separate airstrike, an Israeli attack on a school managed by the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency resulted in the loss of at least six Palestinian lives.

The Israeli military initially expressed uncertainty regarding the hospital strikes, stating, “We will get the details and update the public. I don’t know to say whether it was an Israeli airstrike.”

Israel, on the other hand, denied involvement in the hospital strike and accused the Palestinian group of misfiring a rocket.

According to the Israeli military, “Intelligence information indicated that the deadly explosion at the hospital in Gaza was caused by a failed rocket launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a Hamas-aligned group in Gaza.”

The Israeli Defense Forces emphasized that hospitals are highly sensitive structures and not IDF targets. They asserted that they are investigating the source of the explosion and, as always, prioritize accuracy and reliability.

The recent escalation in violence between Israel and Hamas began with a deadly attack by Hamas on the Israeli border. In response, Israel increased its military operations in parts of Gaza, leading to significant displacement of the local population.

Furthermore, the UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, reported the death of at least six people in an Israeli airstrike on a school it operated in Gaza’s Al-Maghazi refugee camp.

UNRWA expressed deep concern about the safety of civilians in Gaza, emphasizing that “No place is safe in Gaza anymore, not even UN facilities.”

Residents in the northern Gaza Strip have been urged to evacuate to the south in anticipation of a potential ground operation by Israel.

